International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.96. 4,117,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

