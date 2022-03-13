International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.61. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.