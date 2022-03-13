Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.41.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.04 and a 52 week high of C$18.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

