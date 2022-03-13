Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

ITPOF stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

