Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$40.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITP. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

TSE:ITP opened at C$39.38 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

