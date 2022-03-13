InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after acquiring an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 110.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,849,000 after acquiring an additional 250,568 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Fortive stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

