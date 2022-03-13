InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.53 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

APD stock opened at $219.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.81 and its 200 day moving average is $277.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

