InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

