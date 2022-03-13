InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 15,290 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after buying an additional 1,777,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,294,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,117,000 after purchasing an additional 480,748 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,927,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter.

PTBD stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

