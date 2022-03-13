InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 651 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

AMAT stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

