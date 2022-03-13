Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $87.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

