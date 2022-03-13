Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $75.04 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

