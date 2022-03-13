Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

