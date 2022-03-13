Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $24.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
