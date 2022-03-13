Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $24.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

