Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 62.9% in February

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 11,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

