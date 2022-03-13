Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGM opened at $123.22 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

