Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $969.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724 over the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

