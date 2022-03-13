Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,087 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.