Invesco Ltd. Sells 324,951 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $93,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $10.84 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

RRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on R. R. Donnelley & Sons in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

