Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMAT stock opened at 1.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.51. Meta Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of 1.38 and a twelve month high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

