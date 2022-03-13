Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:VPV opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.00.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
