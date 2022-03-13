Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Investar stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,914 shares of company stock worth $38,943 in the last 90 days. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Investar by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Investar by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

