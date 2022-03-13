Investors Buy High Volume of Hasbro Put Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 18,404 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 989% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,690 put options.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15. Hasbro has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

