Investors Purchase High Volume of Preferred Apartment Communities Call Options (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 32,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,913% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,065 call options.

APTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE APTS opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.