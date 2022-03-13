IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. IRIDEX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IRIDEX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IRIDEX by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT.

