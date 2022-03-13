iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,631,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.