iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 114.6% in February

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 114.6% from the February 13th total of 619,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,594,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.83. 1,305,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $124.59 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

