iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.87

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.87 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

