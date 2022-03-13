iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 978,330 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 181,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 123,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF opened at $67.38 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

