iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lifted by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 401,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15.

