iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Roth Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 19.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

