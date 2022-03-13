iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,277,218 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

