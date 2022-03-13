iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Lessened by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 79,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 136,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.