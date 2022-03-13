iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 798,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,077,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

