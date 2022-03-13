iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.