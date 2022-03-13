iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $103.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $96.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.