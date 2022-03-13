iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Decreased by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.