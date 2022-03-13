iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 76,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 480,057 shares.The stock last traded at $75.24 and had previously closed at $75.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

