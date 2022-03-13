iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $144,884,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

