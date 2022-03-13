iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,445,000. Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

SUSA stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 187,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,136. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38.

