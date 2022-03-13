iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,152,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,552. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $128.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

