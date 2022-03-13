iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.17 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.