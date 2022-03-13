Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

ITCB opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $983.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

