J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Lessened by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.39.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $198.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

