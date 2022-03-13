Jack R. Lazar Purchases 13,156 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ThredUp by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 540,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ThredUp by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at $99,675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

