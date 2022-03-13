Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000.

Get Frontier Investment Corp Units alerts:

OTCMKTS:FICVU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Corp Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment Corp Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.