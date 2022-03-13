Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 31,426 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56.

