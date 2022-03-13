Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 5,914 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $2,882,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $79.19 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

