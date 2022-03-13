Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $515,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 47.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,680,000 after buying an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $12,625,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 421.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 526,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 425,188 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.