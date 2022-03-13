Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avient by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,841,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,695,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $48.92 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

